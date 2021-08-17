 Skip to main content
Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Wednesday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

