Morganton's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Wednesday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
