Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

