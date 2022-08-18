Morganton's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees …
For the drive home in Morganton: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, th…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Morganton's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable…
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today…
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies t…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but …
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degree…
This evening in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a …