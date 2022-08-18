Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.