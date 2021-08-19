Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
