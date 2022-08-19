For the drive home in Morganton: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees …
For the drive home in Morganton: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, th…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but …
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degree…
Morganton's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can ex…
Morganton's evening forecast: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tom…