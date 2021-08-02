 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Morganton: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tuesday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert