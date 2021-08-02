This evening in Morganton: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tuesday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
