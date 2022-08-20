This evening in Morganton: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
