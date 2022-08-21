This evening's outlook for Morganton: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
