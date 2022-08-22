Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Aug. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Morganton: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, th…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling f…
Nationwide, the number of counties expected to reach a heat index of 125 degrees at least once a year will jump more than 20-fold from 50 in 2023 to 1,023 in 2053, according to the study.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without…
Today's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Partly c…
This evening in Morganton: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 69F. Winds light and…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degree…