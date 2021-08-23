 Skip to main content
Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

