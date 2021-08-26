Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 92.43. A 68-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two people are confirmed dead and 20 remain missing as searches continue in flood-damaged Haywood County, in the mountains of western North Carolina.
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly …
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We will see a mi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Expect periods of …
For the drive home in Morganton: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high tem…
Morganton's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures…