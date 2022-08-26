Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.