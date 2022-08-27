This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Sunday. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain Sunday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
