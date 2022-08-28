Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
