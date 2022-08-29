Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 67% chance. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.