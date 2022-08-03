 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 70-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 44% chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

