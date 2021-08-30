This evening in Morganton: Considerable cloudiness. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
