This evening in Morganton: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
