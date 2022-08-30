 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

