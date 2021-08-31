This evening in Morganton: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Morganton. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 80% chance of precipitation. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
