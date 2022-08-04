 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

