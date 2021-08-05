 Skip to main content
Aug. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Friday. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. 66 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

