Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

