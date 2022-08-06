This evening in Morganton: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
