This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. There is a 62% chance of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. It shou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We w…
This evening in Morganton: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's tempe…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Periods of h…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix o…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, b…
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perf…
This evening in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Friday. It should re…
This evening in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high tempe…