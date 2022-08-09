 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

