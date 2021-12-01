This evening's outlook for Morganton: A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Morganton Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. 27 degrees is today's lo…
Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 deg…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Morganton's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. …
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Mostly clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for …
Morganton's evening forecast: Clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast ca…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s …