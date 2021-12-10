Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 83% chance of precipitation. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Dec. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
