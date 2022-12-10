 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 1 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

