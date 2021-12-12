Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.