Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Morganton will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
Here's a look back at what winter was like each year of the past century.
