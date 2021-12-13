 Skip to main content
Dec. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

