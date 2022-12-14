This evening in Morganton: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Temperatures in Morganton will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 91% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together.
