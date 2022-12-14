Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Temperatures in Morganton will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 91% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.