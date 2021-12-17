This evening's outlook for Morganton: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
