Dec. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.