 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Morganton's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Morganton tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cold Hanukkah and Christmas week, will it storm? Joe, Sean talk on Snow Search

Cold Hanukkah and Christmas week, will it storm? Joe, Sean talk on Snow Search

Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert