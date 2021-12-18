 Skip to main content
Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton area. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

