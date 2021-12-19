This evening in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Morganton residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 73 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in t…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 deg…
Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Today…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's tomo…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Cloudy with occasional showers late at night. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 …