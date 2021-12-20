 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert