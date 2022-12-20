For the drive home in Morganton: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Morganton will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. To…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Monday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine…
Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Expect…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Morganton residents sh…
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
Morganton's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Morganton tomorrow. It …
This evening in Morganton: Periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may…
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.