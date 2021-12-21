Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Hurricane-force wind in Colorado, Kansas dust storms, Iowa tornadoes: Here's what fueled extreme weather day
Forecasters described it as a "historical weather day." An atmospheric scientist who was at the heart of the storms explains what happened.
