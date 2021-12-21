 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert