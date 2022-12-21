 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Temperatures in Morganton will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

