For the drive home in Morganton: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Temperatures in Morganton will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 46 degrees. 26 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. To…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Monday. It looks to reach a chilly 47 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine…
Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Expect…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Morganton residents sh…
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Morganton Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Morganton's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Morganton tomorrow. It …
See parts of the U.S. where history suggests the best chance of a white Christmas.
For the drive home in Morganton: A few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Morganton wi…