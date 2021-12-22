This evening in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
