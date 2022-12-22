 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thanks to Jeff Kincaid Insurance Group for sponsoring 250 free 3-month digital subscriptions. We have sold out! Click to subscribe today for only $1.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Cloudy skies with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 22F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . A 7-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert