Dec. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

