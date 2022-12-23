Morganton's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 8F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 15 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 9:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Dec. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
The annual Arctic Report Card is a reminder that what happens in the Arctic affects the rest of the world.
