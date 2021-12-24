This evening in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
