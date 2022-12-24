 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thanks to Jeff Kincaid Insurance Group for sponsoring 250 free 3-month digital subscriptions. We have sold out! Click to subscribe today for only $1.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Dec. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Morganton's evening forecast: Clear. Low 14F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Morganton people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert