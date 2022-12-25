Morganton's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 15F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Morganton people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Dec. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
