This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
