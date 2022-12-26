 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Morganton: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Morganton will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 1 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert