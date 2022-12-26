This evening in Morganton: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Morganton will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 1 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
The potent Dec. 22-23 storm, which will mainly be rain, will unlock a plunge of polar air just in time for Christmas. The coldest holiday since 2000 is likely from New Jersey to North Carolina.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Morganton today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees today. We will se…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Morganton today. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. The forecast is call…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26. 8 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless d…
Morganton people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecast…
Morganton's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 8F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures bar…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Morganton Wednesday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
Morganton's evening forecast: Clear. Low 14F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Morganton people should be prepared for temperatures just above …
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Cloudy skies with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 22F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance o…