Dec. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Morganton will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 1 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.