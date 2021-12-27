 Skip to main content
Dec. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

